'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

Jordan Greenway closed in on Tim Stutzle, lowered his left shoulder and sent the Ottawa Senators’ leading scorer to the KeyBank Center ice.
With that, the tone had been set for a game that meant plenty for the Buffalo Sabres – a chance to take points from a division rival, end a three-game winless streak, and make good on an intent to raise their personal standard after an inconsistent start to the season.
“We were emotionally involved in the game tonight right from the start,” coach Lindy Ruff said.
Greenway’s hit on Stutzle lured Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk into a fight and, with that, a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct. JJ Peterka scored on the ensuing power play to put the Sabres on the board less than six minutes into the game, placing them on the path to what would end as a 5-1 victory.
Bowen Byram scored goals during the opening minutes of both the second and third periods to cushion the Sabres' lead. Peterka added a second power-play goal and an assist while Tage Thompson had a career-high 11 shots – the most unorthodox of which produced his eighth goal of the season (more on that later).
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen matched his season high with 37 saves, including a timely first-period stop that robbed the Senators on their best chance to erase a 1-0 deficit.
It was, Thompson said, a complete team game.
“It’s a big game and obviously we knew we needed that one,” he said. “That was a big one for us and both sides (showed) a lot of desperation tonight. I thought, after losing the last three, that’s a huge response from us. And I thought right from the start of the game to the finish, that was a great, collective win.”