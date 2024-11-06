'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

The Sabres were coming off a 2-1 loss in Detroit on Saturday, a game they controlled for the most part at 5-on-5 but lost on the basis of special teams. Ruff’s message on Monday was to not be satisfied with the positive elements of that game but to instead recognize the need for an elevated standard of consistency.

Facing an Ottawa team that entered Tuesday atop the NHL in hits per game, the Sabres were the aggressors early. Dylan Cozens laid an open-ice hit on Nick Cousins and shoved with Tkachuk in front of the Buffalo net. Beck Malenstyn sent Tyler Kleven loudly into the boards. All of this occurred before Greenway’s game-changing hit on Stutzle at 5:59 of the first period.

The physicality ratcheted up again late in the game when hometown defenseman Dennis Gilbert, in the lineup for the second time this season, dropped the gloves in an attempt to fight Tkachuk.

“I think it’s very important,” Byram said of the Sabres’ physicality. “They have some big, strong, tough dudes over there. But I think we got a competitive team and no one’s going to back down.”

The win required mental resolve, too. It started with Luukkonen, whose blocker save on Noah Gregor’s attempt on a 2-on-0 rush prevented the Senators from tying the game during the first period. Luukkonen finished the night with saves on six of the seven high-danger shots he faced.

“Probably the save of the game,” Ruff said of the stop on Gregor. “That probably gets them back in it at a critical time. Big mistake on our part but our goaltender helped us out. And I think that’s the type of save you need that can ignite your team.”

Ryan McLeod forced a turnover and lofted a pass from the left half wall through the offensive zone to set up Byram’s one-timer during the opening minute of the second period, cushion that proved valuable after Ridly Greig scored to bring the Senators back within one ahead of intermission.

The Sabres pounced once again to open the third period, first with Byram’s goal on a point shot through traffic and then, just 16 seconds later, with Thompson’s goal, an Alex Tuch shot that deflected in off Thompson’s shoulder as he laid in the crease following an odd-man rush.

“I think Tuchy was nice enough to pass it off my shoulder while I was laying on the ice,” Thompson said. “So, I owe him a dinner or something. Very unselfish of him.”

It was also an element – a “dirty” goal near the net – that the Sabres aim to make a staple of their identity, one of many that were on display Tuesday.

“Our penalty killing did a great job, our power play got us a couple, our goaltender made big saves,” Ruff said. “We had blocked shots. Again, all the things you’re gonna need to win a game. Some of the small plays that you don’t see – cutting hands off, getting in the way, slowing people down so our D can make better breakout passes.

“All the small stuff that makes a big deal by the end of the night. I thought we got everything.”

Here’s more from the win over the Senators.