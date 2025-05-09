Season in Review | James Reimer

Season at a glance

Reimer signed with Buffalo last summer, was selected by Anaheim off waivers Oct. 7 and started two games for the Ducks that month. The Sabres then reclaimed him Nov. 13, but from that day through March 19, he appeared in just 13 of 50 games and had two wins.

Beginning March 20 in Utah, however, Reimer seized the top job, starting 11 of Buffalo’s last 16 games and going 8-3-0 during that span. That included a career-best seven-game winning streak – with a .921 save percentage – from March 23 to April 8.

Thirty-seven years old with 15 seasons of NHL experience, Reimer was a highly respected figure in the Sabres’ room. He could be seen sitting and speaking with young tandem mate Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after tough losses and celebrating with him after great wins. While Devon Levi continued developing and thriving in Rochester, Reimer proved to be a valuable backup in Buffalo.