Season in Review | James Reimer

Does the 37-year-old free agent have another season in him?

REIMER
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

James Reimer, G

22 GP | 10-8-2 | .899 SV% | 2.90 GAA | 1 SHO

Season at a glance

Reimer signed with Buffalo last summer, was selected by Anaheim off waivers Oct. 7 and started two games for the Ducks that month. The Sabres then reclaimed him Nov. 13, but from that day through March 19, he appeared in just 13 of 50 games and had two wins.

Beginning March 20 in Utah, however, Reimer seized the top job, starting 11 of Buffalo’s last 16 games and going 8-3-0 during that span. That included a career-best seven-game winning streak – with a .921 save percentage – from March 23 to April 8.

Thirty-seven years old with 15 seasons of NHL experience, Reimer was a highly respected figure in the Sabres’ room. He could be seen sitting and speaking with young tandem mate Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after tough losses and celebrating with him after great wins. While Devon Levi continued developing and thriving in Rochester, Reimer proved to be a valuable backup in Buffalo.

Number to know: 0.352

MoneyPuck credits Reimer with 0.352 goals saved above expected per 60 minutes – 13th best among the 61 NHL netminders to play 20 or more games this season.

Coach Lindy Ruff said at his end-of-season press conference that any goalie would struggle behind Buffalo’s poor puck management, but on several occasions late in the season, Reimer stood tall under fire and stole wins for the Sabres.

Watch this

The best saves from Reimer's 15th NHL season.

They said it

“Reims is just strong and steady. That guy does the same thing every single night: puts in a good effort. He’s a veteran, he knows how to do it and we’re seeing that. He’s been a good goalie in this league for a long time, and it’s showing.” – Peyton Krebs after Reimer’s 33-save win April 1 in Ottawa.

“Honestly, he’s about to turn into dust with how old he is, so I’m surprised that we’re getting [this level of play]. It’s been fun to see. He’s a heck of a guy, he’s a hell of a teammate. (He’s) had an amazing career.” – Jason Zucker after Reimer’s shootout win April 5 versus Tampa Bay.

“So steady, so calm – it’s like he’s been doing it for 20 years or something.” – Alex Tuch after Reimer’s 33-save shutout April 8 versus Carolina.

Up next

Following the regular season finale, Reimer said he’ll take the coming weeks to evaluate whether he’ll continue his career.

With a thin goalie market this summer, the unrestricted free agent could be an option if the Sabres want a veteran to complement Luukkonen and (potentially) Levi.

