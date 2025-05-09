Season in Review | Jacob Bryson

Season at a glance

Bryson was a full-time member of the NHL roster this season after splitting 2023-24 between Rochester and Buffalo, though it took time for him to crack the lineup.

Bryson was a healthy scratch for the first 11 games of the season before finally making his debut in Detroit on Nov. 2. He played the next 17 games, then sat for four of the following five contests. Such was the rhythm of his season as a seventh defenseman.

How he embraced that role – with a team-first mentality and ardent preparation – earned praise from coach Lindy Ruff and, in March, earned Bryson a one-year contract extension to remain in Buffalo through the 2025-26 season.

One stretch in particular encapsulated Bryson’s readiness, after he went nearly a month without a game due to the February break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He returned to the lineup against Montreal on March 2 and had an assist, then added another helper the following game.

“It’s just nice going in there, I feel like nothing to lose, and just try to play my game,” he said at the time. “That’s what I try to always do when I get back in the lineup in those situations.”