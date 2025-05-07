3 takeaways | Staal talks front office role on Sabres Live

Eric Staal discussed his new role with the Buffalo Sabres as special assistant to the general manager during an appearance on “Sabres Live” with Brian Duff.

The Sabres announced Staal’s hiring on Wednesday. The 18-year NHL veteran and 2006 Stanley Cup winner will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” general manager Kevyn Adams said.

"Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Here’s what we learned from Staal’s appearance on Sabres Live.