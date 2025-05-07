3 takeaways | Staal talks front office role on Sabres Live

The Stanley Cup winner discussed his new role as special assistant to the general manager.

20250507 Staal
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Eric Staal discussed his new role with the Buffalo Sabres as special assistant to the general manager during an appearance on “Sabres Live” with Brian Duff.

The Sabres announced Staal’s hiring on Wednesday. The 18-year NHL veteran and 2006 Stanley Cup winner will assist in all aspects of the hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” general manager Kevyn Adams said.

"Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Here’s what we learned from Staal’s appearance on Sabres Live.

Stanley Cup experience

Staal’s career was bookended by Stanley Cup Final appearances. He won the Cup with Carolina as a 21-year-old in 2005-06 and made the Final in each of his last two seasons, with Montreal in 2020-21 and Florida in 2022-23.

Within that span, Staal spent seven seasons as captain of the Hurricanes, compiled career stats that rank among the top 100 in NHL history in virtually every offensive category, and played a combined 104 playoff games with five different organizations.

Those experiences will provide him with a unique perspective in regard to what it takes to win, both from a culture and a personnel perspective. In his all-encompassing role, he will have the opportunity to lend that perspective in any way possible.

“You need great people, you need great players, but you need to have that team dynamic where you’re willing to do the extra,” Staal said. “Push each other in practice. Yes, it can be competitive and you’re not always getting along at practice, but you’re pushing each other to be better. And I think any team that I’ve ever been on that’s been successful is a really close-knit team but a team that was highly competitive with each other in the right ways. That’s what you want and that’s what you want to build.”

“I want to win another Stanley Cup,” he added. “Now that I’m not playing, I want to win it on the other side. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity and doing whatever I can to help.”

Contributions to pro scouting

Staal is also set up to offer a unique, firsthand perspective on pro personnel decisions given his proximity to his playing days.

“I think being not that far removed from playing, I’m going to have a perspective that’s maybe different from other guys as far as players themselves, players that maybe [the front office is] looking at or thinking about making moves towards,” he said.

“I’m going to have relatively close experience to have been out there either with or against some of these guys, so I think that’s valuable.”

Impressions of Buffalo

Staal’s brief playing stint in Buffalo (32 games during the shortened 2020-21 season) was played under the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited fan attendance and strict limitations on player interactions.

But while Staal didn’t get a true feel for playing in Buffalo as a member of the Sabres, his experience as a visitor – particularly in the 2005-06 Eastern Conference Final – formed a strong impression of the city’s passion for hockey.

“It’s a phenomenal place to play hockey,” Staal said. “I’ve played in there enough as a road player. The conference finals in ’06, that was absolutely amazing. I’ll never forget being in the hotel and how loud the downtown was with people just getting ready for playoff games. It was awesome even as a road player. So, it’s a great sports town and I’m just excited to join alongside these guys and hopefully continue to build something that the people of Buffalo can be proud of.”

