Season in Review | Beck Malenstyn

Season at a glance

No moment better encapsulated Beck Malenstyn’s approach to hockey than his blocked shot early in a game against the Panthers on April 12.

With the Sabres on the verge of killing a penalty, Malenstyn blocked a hard shot from Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe near the throat area. Clearly shaken up, he dropped to the ice – but, as he was going down, he stuck his leg out in an attempt to block yet another shot from Verhaeghe. He briefly left for the dressing room but was back for his next shift.

“He’s a warrior,” Alex Tuch said of Malenstyn afterward. “That guy will jump in front of any puck.”

Malenstyn finished the season with 63 blocked shots, second among Sabres forwards behind Tuch. He also led Sabres forwards with 191 hits and ranked seventh on the team in shorthanded time on ice (109:52).