Season in Review | Sam Lafferty

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Sam Lafferty, F
60 GP | 4 G | 3 A | 7 P | -15
Recapping the forward's first season in Buffalo.
Looking to add speed, physicality and NHL experience to their fourth line, the Sabres signed Lafferty to a two-year deal last July.
He offered positional versatility, playing center early in the season and then, when Tyson Kozak or Noah Ostlund were with Buffalo, on the wing. As one of the Sabres’ more veteran skaters, Lafferty provided a steady, predictable presence for those young call-ups.
He took his share of faceoffs throughout the year and won 50.6 percent of his draws – the second-best win rate on the team, trailing only Ryan McLeod (52.3).
Lafferty’s 9.01 hits per 60 minutes ranked fourth among Sabres who finished the season with the team.
Coach Lindy Ruff had his fourth line on a short leash all season. As a result, Lafferty averaged just 9:53 of ice time per game, his lowest mark since 2020-21 (9:47).
“Sam’s obviously a huge part of our group. Brings a lot of energy, a lot of speed, and someone I really enjoy playing with, too. He really flies up and down the ice.” – linemate Beck Malenstyn in December.