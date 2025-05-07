Amerks vs. Rocket | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

Rochester battles Laval in the AHL's North Division Finals.

SSC-2611_Amerks - North Division Finals Graphics_LAV_web 1
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Rochester Americans continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a best-of-five North Division Finals matchup against the Laval Rocket. The series begins Wednesday at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena.

Laval (48-19-3-2) and Rochester (42-22-5-3) finished first and second in the North Division, so it’s only fitting they face off for a spot in the Conference Finals.

Rochester advanced with a three-game sweep of the Syracuse Crunch, concluding May 1. Devon Levi stumped Syracuse with a .978 save percentage in the series, including back-to-back shutouts in Game 2 and Game 3, while Kale Clague (3+2), Jiri Kulich (1+2) and Konsta Helenius (1+2) led the way offensively.

The Rocket, meanwhile, outscored the Cleveland Monsters 12-6 in a four-game series ending Tuesday. Six points apiece from forwards Laurent Dauphin (3+3) and Alex Barre-Boulet (1+5), plus a .953 save percentage by netminder Jacob Fowler, highlighted the series win.

Laval won six of these teams’ eight regular season matchups, including the last four from Feb. 16-on. For travel purposes, the top-seeded Rocket opted to open this series on the road in Rochester, then play Games 3-5 (if necessary) at home.

Check back for updated results, stats and highlights as the series progresses.

Series schedule and results (all games streaming on AHLTV)

Game 1 | Wednesday, May 14 – 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Friday, May 16 – 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Wednesday, May 21 – 7 p.m. | Place Bell

*Game 4 | Friday, May 23 – 7 p.m. | Place Bell

*Game 5 | Sunday, May 25 – 4:30 p.m. | Place Bell

*if necessary

News Feed

3 takeaways | Staal talks front office role on Sabres Live

Sabres hire Staal as special assistant to the general manager

Season in Review | Jacob Bernard-Docker

Season in Review | Josh Norris

Season in Review | Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres to pick 9th in 2025 NHL Draft

'The birth of hockey in Buffalo' | Sabres.com's comprehensive history of the 1974-75 team

2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Season in Review | Ryan McLeod

Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Amerks move on with three-game sweep of Syracuse

Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Sabres prospect Osburn named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Season in Review | Zach Benson

Season in Review | JJ Peterka