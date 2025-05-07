Amerks vs. Rocket | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

The Rochester Americans continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a best-of-five North Division Finals matchup against the Laval Rocket. The series begins Wednesday at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena.

Laval (48-19-3-2) and Rochester (42-22-5-3) finished first and second in the North Division, so it’s only fitting they face off for a spot in the Conference Finals.

Rochester advanced with a three-game sweep of the Syracuse Crunch, concluding May 1. Devon Levi stumped Syracuse with a .978 save percentage in the series, including back-to-back shutouts in Game 2 and Game 3, while Kale Clague (3+2), Jiri Kulich (1+2) and Konsta Helenius (1+2) led the way offensively.

The Rocket, meanwhile, outscored the Cleveland Monsters 12-6 in a four-game series ending Tuesday. Six points apiece from forwards Laurent Dauphin (3+3) and Alex Barre-Boulet (1+5), plus a .953 save percentage by netminder Jacob Fowler, highlighted the series win.

Laval won six of these teams’ eight regular season matchups, including the last four from Feb. 16-on. For travel purposes, the top-seeded Rocket opted to open this series on the road in Rochester, then play Games 3-5 (if necessary) at home.

Check back for updated results, stats and highlights as the series progresses.