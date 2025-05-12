Kulich emerging as ‘top dog’ for Amerks

Immediately following the Buffalo Sabres’ regular season finale on April 17, head coach Lindy Ruff informed Jiri Kulich that he’d be rejoining the Rochester Americans for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Instead of representing his native Czechia at the IIHF World Championship, the 21-year-old center is playing top-line minutes with the Amerks – as he did with the Sabres this season – and experiencing the heat of the AHL postseason.

“I think the Rochester playoffs is more like (the) NHL,” Ruff said at his end-of-season press conference. “I’ve been at a lot of World Championships, and there’s good hockey. But sometimes you get on the big ice and it’s not near as intense, as physical as what you would face here. I think this prepares him.”

“If there's a chance to win a championship and they go down and have success, I think that would be great for Jiri's development,” added general manager Kevyn Adams.

What was Adams’ message for the young center, whose 200-foot game quickly earned Ruff’s trust this season? Should his approach change as he returns to the AHL?

“The focus was just play my game,” Kulich said. “Compete really hard and just help the team win. I’m trying my best to do everything for this team.”