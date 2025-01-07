New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

A familiar path, including a lost third-period lead and multiple missed opportunities in overtime, led the Buffalo Sabres in an unfamiliar direction Monday at KeyBank Center as they earned a 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.

After flying home from a disappointing, 1-2-1 road trip out west, the Sabres put together one of their more complete efforts in recent weeks and, for the first time since Nov. 22, earned two points past regulation.

“I thought we played a really strong full 60 minutes, honestly,” said Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch, who scored in both regulation and the shootout. “Especially coming back from out west, it can be tough to get your legs.

“I thought everyone came in and worked really hard. I thought we played a really responsible game tonight. We weren’t turning pucks over and we were playing winning hockey.”

The Sabres took a 3-2 lead into the third and limited Washington’s offense for much of the frame.

But at 15:47, a couple unlucky bounces netted the game-tying goal for Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas. First, Connor Clifton blocked a centering pass from below the left circle that bounced right back on John Carlson’s stick. Then, Carlson’s second attempt found Protas’ stick atop the crease, bounced off Owen Power and found the net.

That equalizer was the result of a lengthy defensive-zone shift for Buffalo.

“We’d actually done a really good job in our D-zone, but when you’ve got tired people, you’re not quick to cover, and it cost us the tying goal,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.