Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, rosters, and storylines

Storylines

1. It’s special

The Sabres have gone 6-for-6 on the penalty kill across their two earlier games this week. On Tuesday alone, Buffalo rattled off four kills while creating chances of their own, and even two at once, when the team faced nearly 90 seconds of a 5-on-3.

“I thought we played a great game,” said Michael Leone, the acting coach for the Sabres roster that remains in North American following Tuesday’s win in Pittsburgh. “I think you earn your bounces and the guys earned it. We deserved a chance to win. We did a really good job defending in our own zone.”

On the other end of special teams, Wahlberg’s goal Tuesday came on a power play. The Sabres have scored a power play goal in each of their first three exhibition games.

2. Ström-ing in

Goaltender Felix Sandström could make his first start as a Buffalo Sabre, albeit in preseason action. The 27-year-old was signed to a one-year, two-way contract when free agency began July 1 following parts of seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Sandström was drafted 70th overall by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He is the third-highest drafted goaltender by the Flyers of the 21st century.

“I’m really happy to be getting a new chance here,” said Sandström following Wednesday’s practice. “I felt like it was time for me to try and begin a new chapter in my career. I loved all of the people in Philly, but I’m excited that Buffalo decided to give me a chance. I want to prove that I belong at this level.”

The 2023-24 campaign saw Sandström post a 13-7-3 record in 24 games with Lehigh Valley of the AHL, in addition to playing in five NHL games. The Gävle, Sweden native has taken the crease for 143 pro games in North America, with the bulk of that coming in the AHL (88 games). In two career starts against Ottawa, Sandström is 1-0-1, with his last NHL win coming against the Senators on March 2, 2024.

3. Neuchev draws in

Forward Viktor Neuchev looks to crack the lineup for his first preseason game of 2024 after being a part of Sabres Development Camp earlier this summer, and the Prospects Challenge a few weeks ago. Buffalo selected Neuchev in the third round of the 2022 draft and placed him with the Rochester Americans last year.

In his rookie season, Neuchev led all first-year Rochester skaters with 28 points (11+17).

“I started last season playing kind of 50-50 hockey,” said Neuchev in an interview earlier this past offseason. “It was a challenge with the adaptation to the American Hockey League, but then I found myself adapting towards the middle of the season. I thought I was playing well and had a good compete level. By the end of the year, I thought it was a good season, but there’s room for improvement and I’m working hard every day to keep getting better.”

Based on how they lined up at practice yesterday, it appears Neuchev will play on the left side, with Isak Rosén to his right and Konsta Helenius centering the line.

4. Scouting the Sens

Like Buffalo, Ottawa skates into Thursday night undefeated in preseason action, having topped Toronto twice thus far. On Tuesday, Zack Ostapchuk’s third period shorthanded goal was the difference in a 2-1 win on home ice.

The Senators dressed an NHL-heavy lineup Tuesday, including three of their top four point producers from a season ago (Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Claude Giroux).

The Sabres and Senators split their 2023-24 season series, with each club going 2-2-0.