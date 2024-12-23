Sabres at Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres seek a win heading into the holiday break.

December 23
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

ELMONT, NY – Visiting UBS Arena for a Monday night matchup with the New York Islanders, and mired in a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3), the Buffalo Sabres desperately seek a victory before their three-day holiday hiatus.

“Our job is to win hockey games and we haven’t done so in a really long time,” alternate captain Alex Tuch said following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Boston. “We really want the win, especially right before Christmas break.”

One month removed from their most recent win, Nov. 23 at San Jose, the Sabres will look to build on positive developments from Saturday, maintain their game across 60 minutes and head home on a high note.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t hold a full-team practice Sunday on Long Island, so check back during the 11:30 a.m. morning skate for lineup updates – including on captain Rasmus Dahlin, who rested Saturday after returning to the lineup and skating 27:33 on Friday.

Storylines

1. Silver linings from Saturday

Boston’s Morgan Geekie broke a 1-1 tie with 1:45 remaining in the third period, spoiling an otherwise encouraging road performance by Buffalo.

“We played 50 minutes of really good hockey,” said Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton, who led the team’s strong defensive effort with four blocked shots. “We competed, we won battles, we bought into our system, we took care of the D-zone, we blocked shots. We really battled for each other.”

Buffalo had been outscored 20-7 in second periods during the winless streak entering Saturday, but at Boston, the Sabres continued pressuring until JJ Peterka cashed on a game-tying power-play goal.

With just three third-period shots, however, Buffalo was unable to find the game-winning goal they’ve sought for weeks.

“I don’t think we think about it again if it wasn’t 13 in a row now,” Clifton said. “So we’re in it. We’re in one here, and we’ve got to start finding a way to win.”

2. Scouting the Islanders

Loss No. 3 of 13 came Nov. 30 at UBS Arena, a 3-0 Islanders victory. Midway through the game, after a scoreless first period, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom scored in a 2:05 span. Holmstrom added an empty-netter in the final seconds of the third period.

That shutout didn’t fully represent the Sabres’ performance, which included a 29-20 edge in shots and 9-6 in high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Monday’s game will conclude the season series between Buffalo and New York; the Islanders also won 4-3 on Nov. 1 at KeyBank Center.

Lee, New York’s captain, has tallied four points versus Buffalo and a team-leading 27 (13+14) overall this season. Forward Bo Horvat ranks second on the Islanders with 25 points (9+16).

The Islanders are coming off a 6-3 win Saturday at Toronto and own a 4-1 record versus the Sabres in UBS Arena’s four-season history.

Game notes

  • Peterka has tallied two goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. Six points are tied for Peterka’s most in a four-game span in his career.
  • In three career games versus the Islanders, Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 2-1 with a .942 save percentage and 1.69 goals-against average.

