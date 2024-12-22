Late tiebreaker spoils strong Sabres effort in Boston

A late power-play goal was the difference as the Buffalo Sabres lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden.

Silver linings may take a backseat role as Buffalo’s winless streak extends to 13 games (0-10-3), but the Sabres feel that during Saturday’s defeat, in which Boston broke a 1-1 tie in the final minutes, they put forth one of their strongest team-wide efforts in the past month.

“I think we played a more mature game tonight,” said alternate captain Alex Tuch.

“A lot of guys were playing for one another and we hadn’t had that in a long time. Guys were blocking shots, guys were backchecking hard and I think we had a more complete game than we’ve had in the past. Those are a few of the positives to take away.”