Late tiebreaker spoils strong Sabres effort in Boston

JJ Peterka scored Buffalo's only goal in the loss

Postgame Report
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

A late power-play goal was the difference as the Buffalo Sabres lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden.

Silver linings may take a backseat role as Buffalo’s winless streak extends to 13 games (0-10-3), but the Sabres feel that during Saturday’s defeat, in which Boston broke a 1-1 tie in the final minutes, they put forth one of their strongest team-wide efforts in the past month.

“I think we played a more mature game tonight,” said alternate captain Alex Tuch.

“A lot of guys were playing for one another and we hadn’t had that in a long time. Guys were blocking shots, guys were backchecking hard and I think we had a more complete game than we’ve had in the past. Those are a few of the positives to take away.”

Alex Tuch addresses the media

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 8:13 into the game. Charlie Coyle had a breakaway out of the penalty box and, after initially being denied, pushed the loose puck past James Reimer’s left pad.

An early deficit didn’t faze the Sabres, who continued forechecking, extending offensive-zone shifts and challenging Boston goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. Eventually, 18:23 into the second period on a power play, JJ Peterka scored the equalizer for Buffalo.

Morgan Geekie scored midway through the third period for Boston, but the play was ruled offsides and the goal overturned.

The game remained tied until 18:15 into the third, at which point Geekie scored the game-winner one second before a Sam Lafferty penalty expired. Just prior to Geekie’s one-time blast, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had pushed Boston’s Justin Brazeau into Reimer and upended the Buffalo goalie.

“I thought we deserved better,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “Our power play scored … We had big blocks at crucial times. We had some great O-zone time.

“You can’t play much better and end up losing a hockey game.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Brad Marchand added an empty netter en route to a 3-1 final, but the game was otherwise remarkably close. Buffalo led 20-19 in shots on goal, 55-52 in shot attempts and 8-6 in high-danger scoring chances, while the teams tied with 23 scoring chances apiece, per Natural Stat Trick.

“We’re gonna find a way to turn this around and end this streak,” said defenseman Connor Clifton. “Obviously a lot of frustration all around just because of the way we’ve been playing, but there was a lot of good tonight.”

“We want to win in here and we just need a little bit more out of everybody, a little bit more complete game, and I think we’re going to do it against the Islanders,” Tuch said.

Here’s more from the loss.

1. After allowing 21 total goals in their previous four losses, the Sabres solidified their defensive-zone coverage Saturday.

That improvement was especially evident in the blocked shots category – Buffalo blocked 20 shots, tied for their most during the current winless streak and third-most in a game this season.

“Tonight I think we gave them little to nothing 5-on-5,” Tuch said. “We were packing it in. We were playing really well defensively.”

“I actually really liked our D-zone tonight,” said Clifton, who recorded a game-high four blocked shots.

Connor Clifton addresses the media

Facing a Bruins team that has emphasized shot volume under interim coach Joe Sacco, the Sabres better positioned themselves to prevent pucks from getting through to Reimer.

“It’s getting back to our D-zone coverage more efficiently,” Tuch said. “I think guys made it a point to be in the right spots tonight. That’s a positive we’re going to have to take away.”

2. Peterka’s goal was Buffalo’s third power-play tally (3-for-36) during the 13-game winless streak.

JJ Peterka ties the game at 1-1

Boston appeared to have gained possession at the end boards when Jason Zucker engaged in an aggressive forecheck and sent a centering pass to an open Peterka in the high slot.

The goal, aided by a Tage Thompson net-front screen, gives Peterka six points (2+4) in the last four games.

3. Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin was a scratch from Saturday’s lineup. After missing seven games due to back spasms, the defenseman had returned to action Friday versus Toronto and skated a team-high 27:33.

Up next

The Sabres wrap up their two-game road trip Monday night against the New York Islanders.

Coverage on MSG begins at 7 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7:30.

News Feed

At the Horn | Bruins 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 6 - Sabres 3

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Greenway to undergo surgery

Injuries and transactions | Dahlin out vs. Bruins

Slow start sinks Sabres in loss to Montreal

At the Horn | Canadiens 6 - Sabres 1

Dahlin joins morning skate in Montreal, expresses confidence in Sabres

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Maple Leafs tilt ice in comeback win over Sabres

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 5 - Sabres 3

Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres open road trip with loss to Capitals

At the Horn | Capitals 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin progressing toward return

Sabres' late comeback falls short in loss to Rangers