At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

Alex Lyon set a franchise record with his 10th straight win.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon set a new franchise record with his 10th straight win and the Buffalo Sabres extended their team winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Sabres improved to 20-3-1 since their overtime win in Edmonton on Dec. 9, the winningest 24-game stretch in team history. That victory over the Oilers also marked the start of Lyon’s personal winning streak, the longest in the NHL since Stuart Skinner won 12 straight in 2023-24.

Lyon previously tied the Sabres’ record – set by Gerry Desjardins in 1976 – with a shutout of the New York Islanders on Saturday. He broke the record with a season-high 37 saves against the Kings.

Alex Tuch scored a hat trick while Jack Quinn contributed three assists. Mattias Samuelsson also scored a goal to extend his point streak to a career-best five games.

The win opened a two-game homestand for the Sabres, which continues with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The two teams are tied in the standings with 67 points, though the Sabres have a game in hand.

Scoring summary

LAK 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 7:14 (PP) – Alex Tuch (20) from Ryan McLeod (25) and Jack Quinn (20)

Alex Tuch scores his 20th of the season

LAK 0, BUF 2 | Period 1, 11:17 – Mattias Samuelsson (9) from Rasmus Dahlin (32) and Jack Quinn (21)

Mattias Samuelsson gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

LAK 0, BUF 3 | Period 2, 6:29 – Alex Tuch (21) from Bowen Byram (19) and Zach Benson (19)

Alex Tuch scores his 2nd of the game

LAK 1, BUF 3 | Period 2, 7:47 (PP) – Adrian Kempe (18) from Kevin Fiala (20) and Brandt Clarke (20)

LAK 1, BUF 4 | Period 3, 19:00 (EN) – Alex Tuch (22) from Jack Quinn (22) and Ryan McLeod (26)

Alex Tuch scores hat trick goal

Up next

The Sabres host the Canadiens on Saturday. Limited tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

