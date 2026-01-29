‘It truly changed their pathway’ | On the East Side, BCAT impacts students of all ages

A quick stroll through the two-story East Side campus leaves no doubt: there’s a lot going on at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), all of it good.

Floor 2: the youth program. Paintings burst with color in one room. In the next sit hundreds of 3D-printed sculptures, everything from Batman to a blender to a Buffalo Sabres logo. One shelf houses a lineup of VR headsets. Down the hall? A music recording studio with a dozen new iMac desktops.

Floor 3: the adult program. A phlebotomy class is in session; roughly 15 students listen in, and more than 700 fill a waitlist for their chance to do the same. IT security class is next door, and steps away, a professional development advisor welcomes new students for their first day.

BCAT is an educational hub for Buffalo high schoolers exploring new interests and adults pursuing new careers. While using state-of-the art technology and working toward professional certifications, students also enjoy free access to tutoring, mental health services and the support to achieve whatever dream.

“Anyone that faces a barrier to career advancement – if you’re a youth, and you don’t know what that first step is – that’s what this program is for,” said director of advancement Sean Crawford. “For the adult program, it’s mostly 30-plus-year-olds that just need to get back onto a path, or who realize, at some point in their life, ‘I’ve got to take that next step.’”

Thanks to local supporters like the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, which recently donated $100,000 to BCAT, the nonprofit can provide these invaluable resources to those who need them most.

"BCAT is a wonderful organization that is changing lives of youth and adults in our community through their classroom and workforce training programs. These programs have proven to be transformational and ultimately make our community a better place to live and work. We are very proud to support BCAT and their deserving students," said Rich Jureller, the Sabres' vice president of community relations and president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

“So essential,” Gina Burkhardt, BCAT’s president and CEO, said of the contribution. “We don’t charge anything for our program, so our adults and our youth don’t pay one penny to come here. We really rely on the generosity and commitment of the community.”

Sabres.com spoke with a former youth student and a current adult one to learn about their experiences at BCAT.