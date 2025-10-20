Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the road looking to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre.

The trip to Montreal comes amid a run of six straight games against Atlantic Division opponents, which began with an 8-4 win over Ottawa at home on Wednesday and continued with a 3-0 victory over Florida on Saturday.

The next four contests will put the Sabres up against the three early-season division leaders: at the second-place Canadiens, followed by a home game against first-place Detroit and a home-and-home set against third-place Toronto.

A win tonight would pull the Sabres back to .500 after starting the season 0-3.

“Got a great opportunity to pick up ground on a lot of people,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.