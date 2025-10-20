Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo continues a 5-game run against Atlantic Division opponents.

October 20
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the road looking to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre.

The trip to Montreal comes amid a run of six straight games against Atlantic Division opponents, which began with an 8-4 win over Ottawa at home on Wednesday and continued with a 3-0 victory over Florida on Saturday.

The next four contests will put the Sabres up against the three early-season division leaders: at the second-place Canadiens, followed by a home game against first-place Detroit and a home-and-home set against third-place Toronto.

A win tonight would pull the Sabres back to .500 after starting the season 0-3.

“Got a great opportunity to pick up ground on a lot of people,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres recalled forward Noah Ostlund and defenseman Zac Jones on Sunday.

The team did not practice Sunday, so stay tuned for the 11:30 a.m. morning skate for potential info from Ruff on whether Ostlund or Jones will play in Montreal.

Buffalo lost forward Justin Danforth to a lower-body injury earlier this week. Jacob Bryson exited Saturday’s game following a hit into the boards which forced the defenseman into concussion protocol.

Ostlund (one goal, four assists) and Jones (four assists) have been among the Amerks’ most productive players through their first five games of this season. The Sabres also have Zach Metsa as a right-shot option on defense, who would be making his NHL debut.

Special teams surging

Buffalo’s special teams have been the catalyst of its two-game winning streak. The power play – which was 0-for-11 in three straight losses to open the season – has scored on five of seven opportunities in the last two wins, vaulting to sixth in the NHL at 27.8 percent.

Josh Doan and Jason Zucker – both of whom make their presence felt around the opposing net on the top power-play unit – each have two goals and an assist with the extra man.

The penalty kill, meanwhile, has been a season-long strength. Following a 7-for-7 day against Florida, the unit leads the NHL at a 95.7-percent success clip. Newcomer Conor Timmins leads the league in shorthanded time on ice per game (5:27) and ranks fourth in blocked shots (18).

Scouting the Canadiens

20251020 Preview Stats

Montreal has made a habit of playing close games of late, with its last four contests having each been decided by one goal.

The Canadiens were on a four-game winning streak – which included a last-minute regulation win over Chicago, followed by overtime wins against Seattle and Nashville – prior to falling 4-3 against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Like the Sabres, the Canadiens are dealing with their share of injuries, including defenseman Kaiden Guhle (expected to miss four to six weeks) and forwards Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach, both of whom are day to day.

