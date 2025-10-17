Sabres' Metsa followed winding road to the NHL

A week after being named Rochester’s captain, the defenseman earned his 1st NHL promotion.

By Justin Alpert
On Thursday, Zach Metsa received a phone call from Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone with news he long thought impossible.

After following a winding road to professional hockey, the undrafted, 26-year-old defenseman had been called up by the Buffalo Sabres for his first-ever NHL promotion.

“I don’t even know if I really said much back to [Leone]; I was just shocked,” Metsa recalled after Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “… But obviously it’s a dream come true. It’s something you think about when you’re a kid, and just excited to be here.”

Metsa’s hockey life began in Delafield, Wis., a Milwaukee suburb where his dad built a backyard rink each winter. He played for five different junior programs – one in the BCHL, four in the USHL – and eventually walked onto the team at Quinnipiac University. Roster needs pushed him to forward as a freshman, then back to defense, and his point totals jumped each year: 4, 17, 26, 37, 37.

That last college season, as the Bobcats’ captain in 2022-23, ended with a national championship. Exactly two weeks after he helped beat Minnesota in the title game, Metsa joined the Amerks for his AHL debut in the middle of a Calder Cup Playoffs run. In 2024-25, his second full season, he ranked ninth among AHL defensemen with 46 points (7+39).

With his combination of production and leadership, Metsa was named Rochester’s captain last week.

“He’s just a winner; he’s a really selfless player,” Leone said. “There’s a lot of different things you look at, but when I thought about who I wanted to have as a captain – and there’s other guys that were really close and deserving – Metsa’s a great representation of our team.”

Metsa’s work ethic, which he attributes largely to his mom, has guided him through that up-and-down journey to the top level. The 5-foot-9 blueliner, never considered much of a prospect, has had to approach each day like his career depends on it.

“Across every league where I’ve been, whether it’s juniors, college, pro, the biggest hurdles have been when I’ve doubted myself,” he said. “You have a couple bad games, bad plays, and maybe you lose a little bit of that confidence that you normally have. It’s just that grind to keep working to get the confidence back, get back to the spot where you’re able to make plays.”

As one of seven healthy defensemen in Buffalo – Mattias Samuelsson returned to practice and is expected to play Saturday – the right-shot Metsa isn’t guaranteed to make his NHL debut just yet. But his current confidence, the two-season track record in Rochester and Thursday’s promotion suggests the Sabres would be comfortable inserting him into the lineup.

“He’s a guy that has battled to get where he’s at; you’ve got to admire a player like that,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We go by the rule: if you’re going well down there and we need somebody, you get called up.”

“I’m incredibly proud,” Metsa said. “I wasn’t necessarily someone anyone was looking at in college, I was just working to get ice time – that’s all I wanted to do. Just took it one day at a time, got better, and now we’re here.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.

Practice lines

Johnson returns to Rochester

Metsa filled the roster spot of Ryan Johnson, whom the Sabres assigned to Rochester.

Buffalo still views the 2019 first-round pick as a valuable prospect, but maybe not a key piece of the current roster; Johnson averaged just 9:00 of ice time across three games to start the season.

“Wanted to get him down playing some bigger minutes,” Ruff said. “I thought he struggled a little bit, some of his puck decisions. Playing a limited amount. I think sometimes a little bit nervous play; his puck play wasn’t as good as I thought it could be. And I think sometimes, when you know you’re maybe only playing 10 or 12 minutes, he didn’t really get in a rhythm.

“Just want to get him down, get him playing, and get him playing well again.”

Injury updates

As mentioned, Samuelsson (undisclosed) was a full participant and expects to re-enter the lineup Saturday versus Florida. He last played Oct. 11 at Boston.

Forward Justin Danforth, meanwhile, will likely miss more than a month with a lower-body injury suffered during Wednesday’s win. His absence leaves the bottom six a bit thin for now, but Jordan Greenway (middle body) continues to practice in a non-contact jersey and doesn’t appear too far from returning.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring (undisclosed) isn’t quite ready to rejoin team sessions, but he did take a rehab skate before practice.

Up next

The Sabres play their first of two Saturday matinees at home this season, taking on the Florida Panthers at 1 p.m. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 12:30.

Saturday is also ‘Mascot Madness’ at KeyBank Center. Learn more and buy tickets.

