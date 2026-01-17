Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their five-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center.

It’s been a strong stretch so far for the Sabres, who have won three of the first four games – including their last two against fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders – to improve to 16-6-2 at home. They’ve won 15 of their last 17 games overall.

After today, Buffalo will play five straight games on the road.

It will be Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center, with young fans filling in-arena roles such as Jr. Anthem Singer and Jr. PA Announcer. Find more here.

The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.