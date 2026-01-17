Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo concludes its 5-game homestand against Minnesota.

January 17
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their five-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center.

It’s been a strong stretch so far for the Sabres, who have won three of the first four games – including their last two against fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders – to improve to 16-6-2 at home. They’ve won 15 of their last 17 games overall.

After today, Buffalo will play five straight games on the road.

It will be Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center, with young fans filling in-arena roles such as Jr. Anthem Singer and Jr. PA Announcer. Find more here.

The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

PHOTOS | 2026 Kids Takeover Day - Player Portraits

Drawn by kids from Elmwood Village Charter School - presented by Ticketmaster

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The team was still awaiting definitive word on the status of forward Josh Norris when coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media postgame on Thursday. Norris left the game against Philadelphia on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

“We really don’t have definitive the exact amount of time it’s going to be,” Ruff said. “Right now I’ll just leave it as day to day, which is a good thing.”

Jordan Greenway drew into the lineup against the Canadiens in Norris’ absence after sitting the previous game for maintenance purposes. The Sabres also have 2024 first-round draft pick Konsta Helenius, who was recalled pregame Thursday but did not play, on the roster as an extra forward.

On defense, Michael Kesselring has been activated from injured reserve but has not yet made his return to the lineup. He’s been out since Dec. 31 with an ankle injury.

Ruff is scheduled to meet with the media at 10:30 a.m., so check back then for potential updates.

Quick hits

  • The Sabres have never won 16 games in an 18-game span. They have a chance to do so today.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is tied with Jason Pominville – who was announced as one of the newest inductees into the Sabres Hall of Fame on Thursday – for ninth on Buffalo’s all-time assist list, with 304.
  • Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch both enter Saturday on six-game point streaks. Thompson is coming off a five-point performance (including a hat trick) against the Canadiens.

Scouting the Wild

20260117 Preview 2

The Wild are 1-3-2 in their past six games and winless in their last three, coming off a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at home on Thursday. The team took another hit Friday when leading goal scorer Matt Boldy landed on injured reserve alongside fellow forward Joel Eriksson Ek.

It’s been one of the first real skids for a team that has ranked near the top of the Western Conference throughout the season, anchored by a strong goaltending tandem in Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson.

The Sabres previously beat the Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 29. The Wild made one franchise-altering change since then, with the blockbuster acquisition of Quinn Hughes in December. The defenseman has 16 points (1+15) in 16 games since the trade.

