Kids Takeover Day returns to KeyBank Center on Jan. 17 

Young Sabres fans will help run the show during Saturday’s matinee against the Minnesota Wild.

By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Release your inner child as Kids Takeover Day presented by Ticketmaster returns on Saturday, Jan. 17 when the Buffalo Sabres face the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center at 12:30 p.m.

The kids will have the opportunity to run the show as a select group of junior staff members will take center stage. Young fans will take on roles such as Jr. PA Announcer, Jr. Photographer, Jr. Reporter, Jr. Head Coach and Jr. Sabretooth. There will also be a pair of Jr. In-Arena Hosts and two Jr. Anthem Singers.

Tickets are available here.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Sabretooth block set. Be there early to snag yours! The giveaway is available at each point of entry while supplies last.

There’s more Sabretooth fun during Saturday’s matinee as a meet-and-greet opportunity will be held on the 300 Level from 11:30 a.m. to noon prior to puck drop.

Don’t forget about our four-legged friend Mac! Fans are encouraged to meet the Sabres team dog from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. next to account services.

These listed activities will be available for fans throughout the concourse:

  • Inflatable Hockey shot
  • Facepainting
  • Airbrush tattoos
  • Hair braiding

Here’s a full list of Saturday’s junior staff:

