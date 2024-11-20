Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines 

The Sabres open their California trip in Los Angeles.

November 20
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

LOS ANGELES – The Buffalo Sabres open their three-game California road trip with a visit to play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

The Sabres are looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Saturday, when they were without leading goal scorer Tage Thompson and starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to injuries.

The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 10 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Luukkonen is expected to be back in goal for the Sabres after missing the last two games with his injury.

The statuses of Thompson and linemate Alex Tuch – who missed practice on Monday but returned to the ice with the team in California on Tuesday – will be determined this morning. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff will meet with the media following the team’s skate, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Sabres recalled forward Isak Rosen ahead of the trip as an extra forward in the event Thompson and/or Tuch is unable to play.

Storylines

1. Don’t lose two

Ruff has said he wants the Sabres to become a team that doesn’t lose two games in a row. He spoke about that challenge following a loss to Montreal last week, and the team responded with a victory in its next game against St. Louis.

Ruff spoke on that challenge again prior to the team’s departure for California.

“We've challenged ourselves not to lose two in a row,” Ruff said. “We just come off an awful loss. So, we have ourselves in a position where we have a good trip and we come home, we'll have pretty solid position to keep moving up the standings, so that’s our challenge”

The Sabres enter play on Wednesday just two points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, currently occupied by the New York Islanders.

2. Staying disciplined

Ruff said the Sabres’ focus coming out of the Flyers game is on discipline, both in terms of staying out of the penalty box and in how they manage the puck.

“Some of our puck plays were less than what you'd see out of an NHL team, and that allowed Philly to stay in our zone,” he said. “When we're on our game, we're out of the zone and we're connected. We have pieces in place and we're ready to go north and get out of the zone. I thought we played slow (in Philadelphia). I thought we looked slow and played slow”

3. Scouting the Kings

This is the second and final meeting between the Sabres and Kings this season. The Sabres earned a 33-22 advantage in shots when the two teams met in Buffalo on Oct. 10, but the Kings won 3-1 behind a third-period hat trick from Anze Kopitar and a 32-save performance from Darcy Kuemper.

“It was a game that we felt with the number of opportunities we had and what the numbers said, we probably should have scored six or seven in that game, and we scored one,” Ruff recalled earlier this week. “But, watching them play now, they're giving up a lot less, they're playing a tighter style and it'll be a harder game for us for sure.”

Kuemper is currently on injured reserve and considered day to day, but the Kings have tightened up defensively as the season has progressed. They allow 9.82 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the NHL.

Kopitar leads the Kings with 21 points. Forward Trevor Moore enters Wednesday on an eight-game point streak.

Game notes

  • Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka both enter Wednesday on six-game point streaks. Dahlin has four goals and five assists in that span; Peterka has three goals and five assists.
  • Owen Power has four assists in the last four games. He’s tied for the NHL lead among defensemen with 13 even-strength points this season.
  • The Sabres have scored at least one power play goal in nine of the last 10 games dating back to Oct. 26. The power play is 10-for-34 (29.4 percent) in that span.

News Feed

Practice Report | Rosen joins Sabres ahead of California trip

Practice Report | Greenway to miss road trip to California

Sabrehood Sisterhood: connecting women through the sport of hockey

Injuries and transactions | Sabres recall Rosen, loan to Levi to Amerks

KeyBank Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour game on Feb. 23

Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2024 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

Early penalties prove costly in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Guelli, Gallagher of BNP outline vision for economic growth in downtown Buffalo

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

'Battle through adversity' | Sabres erase 3rd-period deficit in OT win over Blues

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 3 (OT)

Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Thompson and Luukkonen considered day to day while Samuelsson to miss "weeks" with lower-body injury

Sabres claim Reimer off waivers 

Thompson, Samuelsson sustain injuries during back-and-forth loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 7 - Sabres 5