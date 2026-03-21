Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their franchise-record road point streak to 13 games when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Sabres are halfway through their Pacific Division road trip with a pair of shutout wins over Vegas and San Jose. They are 11-0-1 in their last 12 road games dating back to Jan. 19.

With a point tonight, the Sabres would match the longest road point streaks in the NHL this season at 13 games (accomplished by both Dallas and Tampa Bay). There have only been 22 such streaks in NHL history.

Buffalo is once again two points behind Carolina for the top spot in the Eastern Conference following the Hurricane’s overtime win in Toronto on Friday.

The puck drops at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s what you need to know.