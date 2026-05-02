At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' Game 6 win.

20260501 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Lyon made 25 saves in his fourth straight start and the Buffalo Sabres earned a series-clinching, 4-1 victory in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday.

The series win is Buffalo’s first since 2007.

The Sabres will play the winner of the first-round series between Montreal and Tampa Bay, which is tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Sunday. As Atlantic Division champions, the Sabres will own home-ice advantage over either opponent.

Alex Tuch and Mattias Samuelsson scored first-period goals to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead, which they never relinquished. Tage Thompson assisted on both goals, matching Tuch with a series-high seven points.

Zach Benson scored a third-period goal to provide added cushion. The play was made possible by the hustle of Josh Doan, who outraced two Bruins to a loose puck in the offensive end to set up Benson in front of the net.

Josh Norris added an empty-net goal in his return to the lineup. He’d been out since Game 2 with an undisclosed injury.

Lyon’s night included an early breakaway stop on Casey Mittelstadt, followed by a point-blank save on Elias Lindholm later in the first period. He’s stopped 106 of 111 shots (.955) since entering in relief during the third period of Game 2.

Statistics

20260501 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – BOS 0 | Period 1, 3:25 – Alex Tuch (4) from Rasmus Dahlin (2) and Tage Thompson (4)

Alex Tuch opens the scoring in Game 6

BUF 2 – BOS 0 | Period 1, 12:26 – Mattias Samuelsson (2) from Peyton Krebs (4) and Tage Thompson (5)

Mattias Samuelsson gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

BUF 2 – BOS 1 | Period 2, 1:54 – David Pastrnak (3) from Pavel Zacha (2) and Hampus Lindholm (2)

BUF 3 – BOS 1 | Period 3, 5:58 – Zach Benson (2) from Josh Doan (2)

Zach Benson extends the Sabres lead to 3-1

BUF 4 – BOS 1 | Period 3, 16:40 (EN) – Josh Norris (1) from Rasmus Dahlin (3)

Josh Norris scores empty net goal

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

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The Sabres will return to practice as they await their Round 2 opponent. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for coverage throughout the playoffs along with schedule info as it becomes available.

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