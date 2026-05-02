'Relentless' Sabres dispatch Bruins | 5 things we learned from Round 1

One word kept coming up when members of the Buffalo Sabres leadership group were asked to define the identity their team had forged late in the regular season.

“Sabres hockey is relentless,” Alex Tuch said.

“In your face, no time or space,” answered Tage Thompson. “Relentless.”

Was there ever a better image of Sabres hockey – of being relentless – than the scene that unfolded in Boston on Friday, as they captured their first playoff series win since 2007?

First, there was Josh Doan, the embodiment of relentless hockey, outhustling and outmuscling Bruins stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy for a loose puck in the offensive zone. Doan won the puck and set up a Zach Benson goal, a huge added cushion that – for all intents and purposes – won the game and the series.

And how about Benson? In the dying moments of the series, he was still antagonizing, drawing a two-handed swing from McAvoy and laughing all the way through it. (Remind you of anybody, Boston?)

Benson has drawn eight penalties in these playoffs, second in the NHL to Sidney Crosby’s nine.

That’s relentless. So is a team trailing 2-0 in the third period of Game 1 – the first playoff game for many on the roster – and storming back to win in regulation. So is going into Boston on the heels of a Game 5 loss and knowing you’re going to win.

“We said before this game,” Thompson said. “We knew we were gonna win this game regardless of what happened.”

Now, they're moving on. The Sabres will play the winner of the first-round series between the Canadiens and Lightning, who will play Game 7 at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In the meantime, here's what we’ve learned about the Sabres in Round 1.