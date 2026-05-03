Sabres' schedule, broadcast info for Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dates and times for matchup vs. either Tampa Bay or Montreal.

TBD
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The NHL has announced the schedule for the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round playoff series, which begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Keybank Center. Buffalo will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Montreal and Tampa Bay.

Second-round games will be national-exclusive broadcasts, but Brian Duff and Marty Biron will still be hosting pregame and postgame shows – those will be broadcast on MSG and streaming on the Sabres’ Facebook, X and YouTube channels, as well as the Buffalo Sabres App.

Radio broadcasts will continue to be carried on WGR 550, with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call.

Here’s the full series schedule, regardless of opponent:

  • Game 1 – Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
  • Game 2 – Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
  • Game 3 – Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. | Venue TBD (ESPN)
  • Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12, time TBD | Venue TBD (ESPN)
  • Game 5 – Thursday, May 14, time TBD | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
  • Game 6 – Saturday, May 16, time TBD | Venue TBD (ABC or ESPN)
  • Game 7 – Monday, May 18, time TBD | KeyBank Center (ESPN)

Games 5-7 if necessary

Fans are invited to attend Sabrehood Block Parties, which will be held during every home playoff game. Block Parties are free and open to the public and will consist of a pregame Party in the Plaza and an in-game Watch Party at Canalside. Find more information here.

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