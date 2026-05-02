‘Another stepping stone’ | Sabres take care of Bruins, show potential for long playoff run

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres have been checking "For the first time since..." boxes all season, and they added to the list Friday at TD Garden.

For the first time since 2007, the Sabres have won a playoff series, putting away the Boston Bruins with a 4-1 win in Game 6.

“Part A is getting to the playoffs. Part B is trying to have success once you get there,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We talked about how hard this series was going to be and what a challenge it was going to be to take out a good team – Boston’s a good team. And then to do it on the road with a team that had played so well at home, one of the better home records in the league, I thought our guys dug in and gave us a heck of a game tonight.”

“Unbelievable,” added Alex Tuch, who scored a team-high four goals in the series. “Really special. Feels like it's been a long time coming. … For me, it's been five long years waiting for something special to happen, and we're hoping it's just a start.”