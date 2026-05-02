Tickets for Sabres' Round 2 playoff series to go on sale Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

A very limited quantity of tickets is expected to be available for the general public following a Season Ticket Member on-sale.

VB 2 1 (1)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced ticket information for their second-round playoff series.

Round 2 tickets will first be made available to Season Ticket Members during an exclusive presale window. A very limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public this Saturday, May 2 at 3p.m. 

Fans who intend to purchase individual tickets are encouraged to visit Sabres.com/Playoffs prior to 3 p.m. to join the Ticketmaster queue.

The Sabres will play the winner of the first-round series between Montreal and Tampa Bay, which is tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Sunday.

News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Sabres advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lindy Ruff named finalist for Jack Adams Award

Sabres at Bruins - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Stanley (illness) out, Kesselring in for Game 6

‘A lifetime of memories’ | Alumni from 2011 team enjoying Sabres’ return to playoffs

Lineup updates as Sabres prepare for Game 6

Playoff notebook | Ostlund to miss time; moving on from Game 5

Despite great chances, Sabres can’t finish off Bruins in Game 5

At the Horn | Bruins 2 - Sabres 1 (OT)

Sabres announce schedule, tune-in info for Round 1 playoff series vs. Bruins

Blade Gang to bang drum ahead of Game 5

Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 5 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres announce important playoff parking and traffic information

Top quotes | Sabres look ahead to close-out opportunity in Game 5

Game 4 takeaways | In top form, Sabres have their way with Bruins

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Bruins 1

Sabres at Bruins - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines