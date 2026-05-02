Tickets for Sabres' Round 2 playoff series to go on sale Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced ticket information for their second-round playoff series.

Round 2 tickets will first be made available to Season Ticket Members during an exclusive presale window. A very limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public this Saturday, May 2 at 3p.m.

Fans who intend to purchase individual tickets are encouraged to visit Sabres.com/Playoffs prior to 3 p.m. to join the Ticketmaster queue.

The Sabres will play the winner of the first-round series between Montreal and Tampa Bay, which is tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Sunday.