Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres are back in action on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Sabres will look to rebound from a 2-1 loss in Carolina on Monday. Hurricanes rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi made a highlight reel’s worth of saves to keep the Sabres from building on an early lead, including a save-of-the-year candidate on Tage Thompson.

“I think it helps with our schedule that we have so much hockey, there’s really no time to sit and think about it,” Thompson said postgame. “I think we come in the locker room after that loss, and you can look yourself in the mirror and be happy with how you played. Obviously, sucks not getting the results, but I thought we played hard, and we’ve just got to play the same way tomorrow against Nashville.”

Buffalo did get help from around the NHL, with Toronto, Florida and Washington also losing on Monday. That keeps Buffalo in the second wild card spot with 57 points.

The next test comes in the form of a veteran Nashville team which struggled to open the season but has come on as of late. The Predators have won four of their last six games, including a road win over the NHL’s top team in Colorado.

The game will see the NHL’s Stars of the Week go head-to-head. Thompson, named First Star of the Week on Monday, had 10 points in four games prior to being held off the board in Carolina. Predators defenseman Roman Josi was named Second Star after matching Thompson with 10 points in four contests.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.