Sabres can’t solve Bussi in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. – Overaggressive penalty killing by Carolina created a 2-on-0 chance for the Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker in the second period. Thompson passed to Zucker, Zucker back to Thompson, but Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi made a terrific glove save to rob Thompson of his 26th goal of the season.

"Felt like I had the whole net," Thompson said, "and his glove came out of nowhere."

That proved to be the story of Monday afternoon at Lenovo Center: great scoring chances but poor results in a 2-1 Sabres loss.

“You’ve got to give credit to their goalie – that’s why they won the game today,” said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. “We created, and their goalie made some Grade-A [saves] that you don’t see often.”

Dahlin opened the scoring just 1:33 into the game with a beautiful shot on the rush, his seventh goal of the season, but that was one of only three Sabres shots in the period. Carolina, characteristically, dominated puck possession from that point on, with 12 shots including Andrei Svechnikov’s tying goal.