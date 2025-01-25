Sabres at Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The road trip concludes against the Oilers, who are without Connor McDavid.

January 25
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon.

It concludes a four-game road trip for Buffalo which has seen losses in Seattle and Calgary sandwich Tuesday’s comeback victory in Vancouver.

The Sabres attributed the Seattle outcome to lost battles and the Calgary one to an 0-for-6 showing on the power play. Their continued search for a more complete, 60-minute effort takes them to the toughest stop on the trip.

Even without Connor McDavid on Saturday, the Oilers (30-15-3) still boast a collection of dangerous scorers and rank among the NHL’s best, both offensively and defensively.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the 4 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Forward Ryan McLeod has missed three games with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return to the lineup against his former team; “I’m confident he’ll play tomorrow,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said at Friday’s practice.

Jason Zucker, meanwhile, returned to practice after missing two games due to illness. His status remains in question for Saturday.

Read Friday’s practice report for more on the two forwards’ progress, as well as McLeod’s return to the arena where he played his first four NHL seasons.

Ruff also said there’s a “good possibility” goaltender James Reimer, who last played Jan. 4 at Vegas, gets the start for Buffalo.

Check back during Ruff’s media availability at 2 p.m. and warmups at 3:30 for additional lineup updates.

Storylines

1. The Zucker-less power play

The Sabres have certainly missed Zucker’s production at all strengths – 13 points (8+5) in his last 12 contests – but especially on the power play, which has gone 0-for-8 these last two games.

“A lot of poor decisions,” Ruff said Friday of the power plays in Calgary. “A lot of poor puck decisions. We tried to put the puck in places that we didn’t need to try to put it, when we had full control. We dealt with it this morning and we’re moving on.”

This season, Buffalo’s first power-play unit – the one with Tage Thompson – has scored 9.94 goals per 60 minutes with Zucker compared to 2.02 without him. And a steady net-front presence has yielded nine power-play goals for Zucker, individually, which is tied for sixth most in the NHL.

The penalty kill is one of few weak points for the Oilers, who rank 24th at 75.9 percent, so Buffalo will need to better capitalize on its man-up opportunities this time out.

2. Scouting the Oilers

McDavid’s absence undoubtedly weakens the Oilers. The superstar forward has 65 points (20+45) and is on pace for a fifth straight 100-point season, but he’ll be serving the last of a three-game suspension. McDavid has excelled against the Sabres like he has most teams, totaling six goals and 12 assists in 15 games.

That said, the Oilers remain plenty dangerous even in their captain’s absence. With Thursday’s 6-2 win versus Vancouver, they improved to an NHL-best 17-5-1 since Dec. 5.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists Thursday for his fourth straight multi-point game, and with 74 points (35+39), he sits one behind Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. His 35 goals lead the NHL by seven.

“He really can do it all,” Ruff said of Draisaitl. “He can score from no-man’s land down around the goal line, the sharpest of angles. He can physically dominate you from the dots down. So, we’ve got to be well aware of where he’s at.”

Zach Hyman managed just three goals in his first 20 games this season, but he’s scored 14 in the 23 games since – including two on Thursday. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has heated up as well, tallying 11 points in his last 13 games to improve his season total to 36 (8+28).

“They’ve got a group up front there that’s dynamic offensively, so we know how well we’re going to have to play against them,” said Ruff.

Longtime Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, who signed with Edmonton in July, has seven goals and eight assists in 43 games this season.

The well-rounded Oilers rank sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.31), sixth in goals against per game (2.73), second in shots per game (31.9), fourth in shots against per game (26.1) and seventh in power-play percentage (24.8).

Buffalo and Edmonton have alternated wins in their last six matchups, and the Sabres are 4-3 at Rogers Place since it opened for the 2016-17 season.

Game notes

  • McLeod, a second-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2018, played 219 regular-season and 56 playoff games with the Oilers from 2021-24.
  • Thompson has a three-game goal streak and five-game point streak. He has 15 points (6+9) in 14 games since Dec. 23.
  • JJ Peterka has three goals in four career games versus Edmonton.

