Power-play struggles cost Sabres in loss to Flames

The Sabres earned a commanding 58-40 lead in 5-on-5 shot attempts and drew seven minor penalties, the first of which saw Jonathan Huberdeau open the scoring on a shorthanded breakaway. Rasmus Dahlin had attempted to break up a clearing attempt, but the puck banked off his stick and toward Huberdeau as he exited the Calgary zone.

Huberdeau’s wrist shot beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to his blocker side, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead midway through the first period.

“They tried to clear it, I tried to poke it, and it went right to them,” Dahlin said. “It’s one of those days.”

The Sabres pulled ahead with a pair of goals during the second period, both of which stemmed from shots taken from the point by Mattias Samuelsson. Samuelsson’s first shot beat goaltender Dustin Wolf with Beck Malenstyn and Dylan Cozens crowding the net. The second shot was deflected in by Tage Thompson.

“I think we generated a lot of shots,” Samuelsson said. “Obviously, a smaller goaltender on the other side, just try to get to the paint and get a couple greasy ones.”

Calgary evened the score at 2-2 less than four minutes after Thompson’s go-ahead goal. Huberdeau, as he was hit hard along the boards, delivered the puck to an oncoming Nazem Kadri in the offensive zone for an odd-man rush. Kadri shoveled a bouncing backhand attempt in behind Luukkonen.

“I've got to be better on that,” Luukkonen said. “There’s some bounces on it, he kind of shot it off my glove and off my pad and whatever, but that’s kind of where I have to step up. I’ve got to be better.”

Jacob Pelletier scored Calgary’s third goal on a deflection just 3:29 into the third period. The Sabres had three power plays from that point on but were unable to push the tying goal past Wolf, who finished with 32 saves.

Yaran Sharangovich scored an empty-net goal to pad Calgary’s lead with 2:45 remaining. Buffalo got one more power-play chance on a delay of game penalty, but Blake Coleman intercepted the puck off the faceoff and set up another empty-net goal for Mikael Backlund.

“Not good enough,” Dahlin when asked about the power play. “Too many mistakes. I think we wanted it the easy way, honestly.”

