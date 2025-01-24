Practice Report | McLeod returns, expected to play Saturday in Edmonton

Notes from Friday's practice in Edmonton.

20250124 Practice
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

EDMONTON – Ryan McLeod was ushered by his teammates to center ice to lead the Buffalo Sabres’ post-practice stretch on Friday, surrounded by the familiar sights of a building where he competed for the Stanley Cup just six months ago.

McLeod will return to the lineup for the Sabres on Saturday, just in time to make his return to Rogers Place and play his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, for the first time. McLeod has missed the past three games with what he described as a “nagging” upper-body injury.

“Definitely a game I want to play,” he said. “So, yeah, excited to get back in for it.”

McLeod was drafted by the Oilers during the second round in 2018 and played 264 games spanning four seasons with the franchise, a tenure that culminated with his playing a key role during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring.

Edmonton, which has long boasted two of the game’s premier offensive talents in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, finally made it to the Final thanks in part to the extra push it received from a lockdown penalty kill. McLeod was a vital piece of that unit, skating 36:43 shorthanded in the playoffs without allowing a goal, while also contributing four goals on offense.

The Sabres acquired McLeod in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie in July, looking to add his two-way abilities and speed to their lineup. He has 24 points (10+14) in 45 games and is on pace to surpass the offensive career highs he established with the Oilers last season.

McLeod had two of his best games of the season just prior to his injury, a three-point outing in Ottawa on Jan. 9 and his first career hat trick against Carolina on Jan. 15. He practiced Friday on a line with Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch.

“He was playing well before he went out and now getting him back in, we’ve had some big minutes with some young guys in the middle, he’ll help out with that,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

Here’s more from Friday’s skate in Edmonton.

News and notes

1. Jason Zucker was also back on the ice for practice after missing the last two games with an illness, though his status for Saturday’s game remains in question.

“First day back after four days dealing what he’s dealing (with), see how his energy level is and how his body feels,” Ruff said.

Zucker took drills on a line with Sam Lafferty and Beck Malenstyn and practiced in his usual spot at the net-front on the top power-play unit.

2. Rasmus Dahlin did not practice after skating 24:30 in Thursday’s loss in Calgary. Ruff referred to Dahlin’s absence as “precautionary.”

3. James Reimer practiced in the visiting net and is likely to start against the Oilers, Ruff said. Reimer last started on Jan. 4 in Las Vegas, a 30-save performance.

“Haven’t finalized that, but a good possibility,” Ruff said.

Friday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
24 Dylan Cozens71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn 
29 Beck Malenstyn81 Sam Lafferty17 Jason Zucker / 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
   
Defensemen Goalies
4 Bowen Byram75 Connor Clifton1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
23 Mattias Samuelsson25 Owen Power 47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson10 Henri Jokiharju 
 8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Ryan McLeod addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres conclude their four-game road trip against the Oilers on Saturday afternoon. Coverage on MSG begins at 3:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 4.

News Feed

Prospects Report | Novikov continues to develop in Rochester

Sabres to host Girls and Women in Sports Night on Feb. 4

Power-play struggles cost Sabres in loss to Flames

At the Horn | Flames 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Kulich's 3-point night leads Sabres to comeback win over Canucks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2

Injuries and transactions | Zucker out vs. Flames

Sabres at Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres open western road trip with loss in Seattle

At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 4

Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | McLeod's IR stint expected to be short-term 

Missed opportunities sting Sabres in loss to Penguins

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | 6-on-5 defense remains the focal point

'We found a way' | McLeod completes hat trick as Sabres weather late push to beat Hurricanes