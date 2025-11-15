Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

DETROIT – As the Buffalo Sabres try to get back on track, they could look to their third-most-recent win as a blueprint.

Buffalo takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, a rematch of the 4-2 Sabres victory on Oct. 22 – one of their most well-rounded performances to date.

They got scoring from up and down the lineup, with goals from Jason Zucker, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch. Early in the third period, with the game tied 2-2, Quinn blasted a power-play one-timer that proved to be the game winner.

They got a strong start, defensively, not allowing a Red Wings shot until halfway through the first. Thursday’s loss at Colorado, on the other hand, saw Buffalo surrender three goals before the 10-minute mark.

And once Detroit started getting pucks on net, the Sabres got excellent goaltending from Colten Ellis, who finished his NHL debut with 29 saves and a win. As a team, Buffalo has allowed 4.0 goals per game since, going 2-4-4 during that stretch. Its opponent has scored in the first period in eight of those 10 games.

Buffalo currently lacks the depth (and star power) it had in the Oct. 22 matchup; Zucker (illness), along with Zach Benson (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot) and Rasmus Dahlin (personal), all remain unavailable. But it’ll take that same complement of offense, timely defense and sturdy goaltending to end the five-game winless streak and return home on a high note.

Here’s what you need to know before the puck drops at 7 p.m. in Detroit.