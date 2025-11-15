Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo seeks its first win in two weeks and first on the road this season.

November 15
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

DETROIT – As the Buffalo Sabres try to get back on track, they could look to their third-most-recent win as a blueprint.

Buffalo takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, a rematch of the 4-2 Sabres victory on Oct. 22 – one of their most well-rounded performances to date.

They got scoring from up and down the lineup, with goals from Jason Zucker, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch. Early in the third period, with the game tied 2-2, Quinn blasted a power-play one-timer that proved to be the game winner.

They got a strong start, defensively, not allowing a Red Wings shot until halfway through the first. Thursday’s loss at Colorado, on the other hand, saw Buffalo surrender three goals before the 10-minute mark.

And once Detroit started getting pucks on net, the Sabres got excellent goaltending from Colten Ellis, who finished his NHL debut with 29 saves and a win. As a team, Buffalo has allowed 4.0 goals per game since, going 2-4-4 during that stretch. Its opponent has scored in the first period in eight of those 10 games.

Buffalo currently lacks the depth (and star power) it had in the Oct. 22 matchup; Zucker (illness), along with Zach Benson (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot) and Rasmus Dahlin (personal), all remain unavailable. But it’ll take that same complement of offense, timely defense and sturdy goaltending to end the five-game winless streak and return home on a high note.

Here’s what you need to know before the puck drops at 7 p.m. in Detroit.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t practice Friday as they traveled from Denver, so check back after the 11:30 a.m. morning skate for the projected lines and other lineup news.

One likelihood, based on Thursday’s postgame conversations, is that Tage Thompson will remain the first-line center. He’d been playing right wing before the Avalanche game, but his all-around play (a goal and an assist) and faceoff success (11-for-17 at the dot) suggest he’ll stay up the middle – especially with Kulich, Josh Norris and Justin Danforth all unavailable.

“I felt like myself; felt way better in the middle,” said Thompson, who took a firmer stance on the subject than he had during training camp. “… I like being in the middle. You can carry the puck and kind of dictate the pace of the game, and I feel like it just gets me involved in the play more, being able to skate up the ice with the puck and make plays and find myself in pockets to shoot.”

Slowing the rush

On Thursday, Colorado’s first four goals each came off the rush, including Martin Necas’ opening-minute breakaway sprung by a Cale Makar stretch pass.

“I think, really through most of the game, our defending inside the D-zone was good,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame. “Just gave up too many rush opportunities – that hurt us right at the beginning.”

The Sabres have allowed 263 shots off the rush this season, sixth most in the NHL, per Stathletes. To Ruff’s point, they did a decent job defending the Avalanche – including the high-powered line of Necas, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen – once set up in the zone, but allowing those elite scorers to speed through the neutral zone will always create problems.

Detroit, meanwhile, has generated 251 rush shots, seventh most leaguewide, so Buffalo will need to be wary of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Co.

DeBrincat, in fact, ranks fourth among NHL skaters with 40 rush shots, and he’s coming off a three-point night (2+1) on Thursday. And Larkin ranks third with 3.81 expected goals off the rush.

Scouting the Red Wings

11-15 preview stats

The Red Wings have gone 5-5-0 since their loss in Buffalo. On Thursday, they beat Anaheim 6-3 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Goalie John Gibson exited that game with an upper-body injury but returned to the ice for practice on Friday. He’s got an .882 save percentage and 3.14 goals-against average in 10 games to begin his Red Wings tenure, while Cam Talbot has an .892 and 2.93 in nine appearances. As a team, Detroit’s .883 save percentage ranks 24th in the league – Buffalo, for context, ranks 19th (.890).

Buffalo has lost four straight at Little Caesars Arena, last winning there in April 2023.

