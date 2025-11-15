Dahlin returns from personal leave, looks to get Sabres back on track

Dahlin’s fiancee, Carolina, is doing well, and the captain will play Saturday at Detroit.

By Justin Alpert
Rasmus Dahlin rejoined the Buffalo Sabres for Saturday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena and will re-enter the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings.

The captain missed three games on personal leave, returning to Sweden to be with his fiancee, Carolina, who underwent an emergency heart transplant this summer. Carolina is doing well, now.

“She’s an absolute warrior,” Dahlin said. “It’s so fun to see here every day: she grinds every day, and she gets better every day – that’s the most important. Wow, she’s inspired me and a lot of people, that’s for sure.”

"... I feel way better now, mentally, and I’m in a good spot, so I’m here to help the team."

The defenseman has totaled nine points (1+8) in 14 games this season. The Sabres went 0-3-0 in his absence, and dating back to last December, they’re 0-10-2 without him in the lineup, so his impact – as both an elite player and a locker-room leader – can’t be overstated.

“I want to really, really thank everybody around here, especially Terry (Pegula), Lindy (Ruff) and Kevyn (Adams), for understanding my situation and letting me go,” Dahlin said. “It hasn’t been easy to be away from the team – that doesn’t feel great – but they’ve been super supportive. Every single guy in there has supported me, and it means a lot for me and my family. And now, back to work. I’m excited to come back and battle and get some wins.”

Added Ruff: “I think anytime you get your captain back, it’s a jolt for the team, and I think everybody was excited to see him.”

Dahlin expects to handle a normal workload – he’s averaged 24:27 of ice time this season, 13th most in the league – after practicing with his first professional team, Frolunda, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The three losses without Dahlin each saw Buffalo within striking distance in the third period, and each game included encouraging stretches of play. And while the blue line is back at full strength, the forward group remains without Josh Norris (upper body), Jason Zucker (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot) and Justin Danforth (lower body).

But with the Sabres still winless on the road (0-5-2) and last in the Eastern Conference with 14 points, they need to overcome those hurdles and get back on track.

“A lot of changes in the lineup; I mean, I don’t think the power play has been the same one game since 10 games ago,” Dahlin said. “So, a lot of changes, but I can’t stand here and give excuses. The team we have, we should win way more than we do right now.

“… We’ve just got to find a way to get the wins on the road. It starts today.”

Rasmus Dahlin - Nov. 15, 2025

