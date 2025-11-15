Dahlin returns from personal leave, looks to get Sabres back on track

Rasmus Dahlin rejoined the Buffalo Sabres for Saturday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena and will re-enter the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings.

The captain missed three games on personal leave, returning to Sweden to be with his fiancee, Carolina, who underwent an emergency heart transplant this summer. Carolina is doing well, now.

“She’s an absolute warrior,” Dahlin said. “It’s so fun to see here every day: she grinds every day, and she gets better every day – that’s the most important. Wow, she’s inspired me and a lot of people, that’s for sure.”

"... I feel way better now, mentally, and I’m in a good spot, so I’m here to help the team."

The defenseman has totaled nine points (1+8) in 14 games this season. The Sabres went 0-3-0 in his absence, and dating back to last December, they’re 0-10-2 without him in the lineup, so his impact – as both an elite player and a locker-room leader – can’t be overstated.

“I want to really, really thank everybody around here, especially Terry (Pegula), Lindy (Ruff) and Kevyn (Adams), for understanding my situation and letting me go,” Dahlin said. “It hasn’t been easy to be away from the team – that doesn’t feel great – but they’ve been super supportive. Every single guy in there has supported me, and it means a lot for me and my family. And now, back to work. I’m excited to come back and battle and get some wins.”

Added Ruff: “I think anytime you get your captain back, it’s a jolt for the team, and I think everybody was excited to see him.”