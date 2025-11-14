Sabres erase early deficit, can’t outlast league-leading Avalanche

The Avalanche looked ready to run the Sabres out of the building in a hurry, as Martin Necas scored on a breakaway 52 seconds in, and Artturi Lehkonen doubled the lead five minutes later. Lehkonen’s goal prompted Ruff to pull starting goalie Alex Lyon, so in came Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“Taking the goalie out was to buy me some time and talk to the team for a second, to get organized and say, ‘We’re going to get back in this game,’” Ruff said. “And I thought we did.

“… Had nothing to do with Lyon.”

Ruff’s move seemed to spark the Sabres, and Bowen Byram got them on the board less than two minutes later. Colorado’s Brock Nelson restored the two-goal lead, then Jordan Greenway answered back – thanks to a well-placed chip-in from Owen Power – with his first goal of the season.

“We did a good job on our breakouts, possessing the puck,” Tage Thompson said of Buffalo’s response to the early deficit. “I think we had some shifts where we were possessing in the O-zone, had bodies and traffic at the net and had some second opportunities. You see the first goal there, Bo’s: pretty simple shot from the point, and just whacking away and get a greasy one there.”