'Good, all-around effort' extends Sabres' win streak to 4

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are real good at tipping pucks – [Tuch’s] definitely one of them,” said Gilbert, who’s raised his season point total to three with an assist in back-to-back games. “Had some time; just waiting for the big fella to swing through the middle and got lucky.”

Tuch led Sabres forwards with 22:15 of ice time and, having tallied a helper on Byram’s goal, enjoyed his second three-point night of the season.

“I thought (it was) one of his best games,” Ruff said. “On the puck, skated, competed hard. He gave us a great effort. Kind of double-shifted him here and there… It was a game that you noticed him almost every shift, whether it was defensively, offensively. Real solid game.”

Columbus halved Buffalo’s lead with 7:22 remaining in the third as Damon Severson’s back-door feed deflected off Ivan Provorov’s skate and in.

Exhibiting improvement upon one of their most challenging phases of the game this season, the Sabres stood strong with Merzlikins pulled and Columbus attacking at 6-on-5. Last-minute shot blocks – one by Dahlin, two by Tuch – prevented the Blue Jackets, who registered just one shot on goal in the final four minutes, from tying the game.

“It’s just guys laying down, putting their body on the line and doing whatever it takes,” said Reimer. “So that’s a big reason for our success.

“When you see guys sacrificing their bodies and getting hurt, getting bruises and taking hits and making plays, it gets you fired up. It’s just fun to be part of that kind of environment.”

Ruff and the Sabres have addressed their 5-on-6 defense, pumping noise into practices and mimicking the intensity of an opponent’s late push. That work has paid off, as Tuesday’s last couple minutes demonstrated.

“I think when you have ‘trauma’ of blowing leads and losing games, it affects you – that’s okay, it’s human,” Gilbert said. “But our group’s been really good about being way more vocal in those situations and encouraging each other and finding small victories. Something as simple as blocking a shot and chipping the puck out, and the other winger grabs it and throws it in deep. We’re celebrating those types of things.”