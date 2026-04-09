Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Columbus remains alive for a wild card spot despite a recent slide, while Buffalo faces a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s 5-3 win in New York.

Against the Rangers, the Sabres struggled with puck management and trailed 3-2 through two periods. In the third, however, they outshot New York 8-1 and flipped the score with goals from Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker and Zach Benson.

“We got back to it in the third period, our game,” Tuch said. “Simple, fast, direct, a little chaos in front. Ended up with two net-front goals, so it was good.”

The comeback win – Buffalo’s fourth this season when trailing after 40 minutes – provided another example of the Sabres earning two points without their ‘A’ game.

It also gave them a two-point lead atop the Atlantic Division with a week remaining. Competitors Tampa Bay and Montreal play one another Thursday, and a regulation result there would help Buffalo’s chances at home-ice advantage in the first round.

“Our fans have been incredible, so anytime you can play more games on home ice, the better,” Zucker said. “But for us, our focus is getting to our game and feeling really comfortable with what we’re doing and having the most confidence possible going into Game 1.”

Here are details before Thursday’s puck drop in Buffalo.