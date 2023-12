Buffalo Sabres (13-16-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres return home from a three-game road trip for the first of two meetings with the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center before the end of December.

Forward Jack Quinn is expected to make his season debut after missing the start of the season to recover from offseason surgery. Read more in Monday's practice report.