Quinn could make season debut Tuesday vs. Columbus

The Ottawa, Ontario native skated in place of Alex Tuch, who was absent from practice for a maintenance day as he deals with a nagging issue that requires more rest. Granato said a decision on Tuch's status for Tuesday's game will be made following the morning skate but that he expects him to play.

Quinn started the season on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon he sustained during an offseason workout.

The 22-year-old joined the Sabres for their morning skate in Washington on Nov. 22 and again on Dec. 5 at KeyBank Center, appearing in a non-contact jersey for his first on-ice sessions with the team. He was out of his non-contact jersey for practice on Dec. 8.

Quinn appeared in 75 games in 2022-23, recording 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points in his rookie campaign.

Following practice, Granato shared what Quinn will add to the Sabres’ lineup in his return.

“Jack Quinn is a highly intelligent hockey player,” he said. “Yeah, he can add a lot. The faster we can get him up to speed, the better. We’ve been missing him and what he brings. But he is one of our more intelligent, cerebral hockey players along with a whole lot of skill. And obviously virtue of his age, he’s in that range of he’s just improving by the minute, it seems.”

Once he returns, the Sabres’ medical and training staff will monitor Quinn’s minutes and response to game play.

"You don’t want him to be overfatigued,” Granato said. "How taxing is a shift? How taxing is a first game? It’s all gonna be monitored very closely I know by me and then I’m going to be asking a lot of questions."

Jordan Greenway also practiced with the team Monday after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury. He remains day to day as he waits for the issue to fully resolve.