Sabres vs. Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres return to KeyBank Center with a sense of urgency as they open a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon.

The Sabres – dealing with several injuries to start the season, including to top-line forward Josh Norris – opened the campaign with a loss at home to the New York Rangers and then fell to 0-2-0 with a 3-1 loss in Boston on Saturday.

Lindy Ruff voiced his disappointment following the loss in Boston.

“We have to just raise our level of compete,” the Sabres coach said. “I thought our compete was terrible. Worst competing, skating, moving feet that I’ve seen.”

The Sabres get the chance to right the ship with an early-season schedule that is heavy with home games. Buffalo plays five of its next six games at KeyBank Center – including four visits from division opponents.

But first, they get a matchup with a perennial contender from out west in the Avalanche, who are 2-0-1 to start this season.

“The urgency has got to be there,” Sabres forward Jason Zucker said.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of today’s game.