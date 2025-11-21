Sabres vs. Blackhawks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo's homestand continues against Connor Bedard and Chicago.

November 21
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game homestand on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are looking to rebound from a 6-2 loss to Calgary on Wednesday. They erased a 2-0 deficit in that game before allowing four unanswered goals during the third period.

It was a departure from their previous game, when they shut down Conor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win.

“I think we get a little too high on ourselves after a couple of wins; we think we’re better than we are, instead of remembering what got us those wins,” Tage Thompson said postgame.

“Looking back at the other game against Edmonton, I thought we were really hard to play against, and I thought tonight we were really easy, really light on the puck. Anytime you’re doing that, you’re going to lose games.”

Buffalo’s next test is a Chicago team that appears to have taken the next step in its rebuild, currently occupying the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes (updated 11:30 a.m.)

Jason Zucker is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last eight games with an illness. He had four goals and seven points in 12 games prior to the ailment, which kept him bedridden for 10 days and forced him to lose a significant amount of weight. He's been skating with the team since Monday.

"You do your best to get back into shape, do your best to get back up to speed, but until you're in a game and it's real life and everything's coming at you, there's nothing that replicates it," Zucker said. "Just got to get back into it, keep it simple, keep my legs moving and just go from there."

"It’s been a long time off, he’s dealt with a lot, but I think he’s going to give us a burst of energy tonight," added coach Lindy Ruff.

Here's the projected lineup from Friday's morning skate, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the starter's net:

morning skate lines

Scouting the Blackhawks

20251121 Preview Stats

Chicago had its six-game point streak (5-0-1) snapped in a 3-2 loss to Seattle at home on Thursday. Still, the Blackhawks sit in playoff position thanks in large part to the contributions of 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard.

Bedard ranks fourth in the NHL with 29 points (two shy of the following year’s first-overall pick, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini). His 13 goals are tied for fifth in the league.

The 20-year-old has used speed to get to scoring areas – according to Stathletes, he entered last night’s game ranked third in the NHL in rush shot attempts per game and seventh in puck carries to the slot.

Bedard is surrounded by a veteran core of forwards that includes Tyler Bertuzzi (10 goals, 17 points), Andrei Burakovsky (7 goals, 15 points) and Teuvo Teravainen (5 goals, 15 points).

Spencer Knight started Thursday’s game against Seattle, so look for Arvid Soderblom to get the nod in net against the Sabres. Soderblom is 3-2-1 with a .912 save percentage this season.

