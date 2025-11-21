Sabres vs. Blackhawks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game homestand on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are looking to rebound from a 6-2 loss to Calgary on Wednesday. They erased a 2-0 deficit in that game before allowing four unanswered goals during the third period.

It was a departure from their previous game, when they shut down Conor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win.

“I think we get a little too high on ourselves after a couple of wins; we think we’re better than we are, instead of remembering what got us those wins,” Tage Thompson said postgame.

“Looking back at the other game against Edmonton, I thought we were really hard to play against, and I thought tonight we were really easy, really light on the puck. Anytime you’re doing that, you’re going to lose games.”

Buffalo’s next test is a Chicago team that appears to have taken the next step in its rebuild, currently occupying the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.