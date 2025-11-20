‘We got outworked’ | Loss to Flames halts Sabres’ positive momentum

Buffalo overcame 2-goal deficit before allowing 4 in the 3rd period.

20251119 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fell behind early, came back, then allowed four third-period goals in a 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo entered having won consecutive games – a three-goal comeback in Detroit and a dominant performance against Edmonton – but couldn’t maintain that momentum against last-place Calgary.

“I think we get a little too high on ourselves after a couple of wins; we think we’re better than we are, instead of remembering what got us those wins,” said Tage Thompson. “Looking back at the other game against Edmonton, I thought we were really hard to play against, and I thought tonight we were really easy, really light on the puck.

“Anytime you’re doing that, you’re going to lose games.”

Tage Thompson - Nov. 19, 2025

This was the second of a back-to-back for the Flames, who lost in Chicago on Tuesday, but they got off to a fast start, with Rasmus Andersson and Joel Farabee giving them a 2-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes.

First periods continue to be a point of concern for the Sabres, who managed just five shots in Wednesday’s. They’ve scored first in just six games this season, tied for fewest in the NHL, after ranking fourth best in that department last year.

“We had the opportunity in that first 10 minutes really to just try to outwork the other team; we got outworked, it’s as simple as that,” said coach Lindy Ruff, who wanted simpler puck play from his team early on. “I think our guys, some of the guys, wanted it easy. It wasn’t going to be easy tonight.”

“… I don’t think we respected them enough.”

The Sabres appeared to get on the board late in the first period with a Rasmus Dahlin snipe from the left circle. A Calgary challenge got the goal overturned for goalie interference, though; moments before the shot, Thompson made contact with netminder Devin Cooley while passing by the crease.

Rasmus Dahlin's goal is overturned after Calgary challenges for goaltender interference.

“I thought it was a horrible call,” Thompson said. “They called it a goal on the ice. I think there’s minimal contact there, if any, and I think [Cooley is] square to the shot for a good two, three seconds. And Dahls’ shot goes bar down, so it’s not like it’s into the middle of the net and he can’t react to make a save.”

Buffalo began scoring, for real, in the second period. Midway through, Mattias Samuelsson picked up a puck at the right circle – thanks to Beck Malenstyn’s forechecking pursuit – and beat Cooley to make it a one-goal game.

Five minutes later, Samuelsson fed Thompson for a rocket of a one-timer from high in the zone to tie it 2-2.

The goals continued strong offensive stretches for both alternate captains. Samuelsson’s now matched his career high from last season with four goals, which are tied for sixth most among NHL defensemen. And Thompson’s up to 10 goals, including one in four straight games.

Tage Thompson ties the game at 2-2

Momentum flipped once again in the third period, beginning with Morgan Frost’s backdoor tap-in at the 2:02 mark. Mikael Backlund and Farabee added insurance goals a few minutes later to give the Flames a comfortable lead.

Calgary ultimately outshot Buffalo 35-30, with Colten Ellis making 29 saves in his fifth NHL start. The underlying metrics suggested a fairly even game, but the Flames capitalized on rebounds, got to loose pucks in the slot and won 50-50 puck battles in all three zones, while the Sabres couldn’t generate dangerous offensive-zone possession for much of the night. That proved to be the difference.

“They had a breakaway, but the other goals were gritty ones around the net,” Samuelsson said. “I think that’s a pretty good indication of our game versus their game.”

Lindy Ruff - Nov. 19, 2025

Mattias Samuelsson - Nov. 19, 2025

Up next

The Sabres take on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Tickets are available here.

MSG’s pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. before puck drop at 7.

