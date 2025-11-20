‘We got outworked’ | Loss to Flames halts Sabres’ positive momentum

The Buffalo Sabres fell behind early, came back, then allowed four third-period goals in a 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo entered having won consecutive games – a three-goal comeback in Detroit and a dominant performance against Edmonton – but couldn’t maintain that momentum against last-place Calgary.

“I think we get a little too high on ourselves after a couple of wins; we think we’re better than we are, instead of remembering what got us those wins,” said Tage Thompson. “Looking back at the other game against Edmonton, I thought we were really hard to play against, and I thought tonight we were really easy, really light on the puck.

“Anytime you’re doing that, you’re going to lose games.”