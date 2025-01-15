Sabres vs. Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres continue a three-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
Coming off a 6-2 loss to Seattle on Saturday, the Sabres sit 10 points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Overcoming that deficit will require an extended run of winning – which needs to begin with consistent habits, coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday.
“The only way you can do that is by being predictable with your play, being consistent with your play,” Ruff said. “Part of that could be special teams. A big part of that is your 5-on-5 play, and probably the part that has hurt us when we have lost is our management of the puck at key times of the game.
“So, I think if we’re going to become consistent and get on a real good run, it’s being predictable and managing the puck in key situations.”
Tonight’s nationally televised game begins at 6 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.