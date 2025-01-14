Practice Report | PP1 getting it done

The second unit appears to be returning to a two-defenseman approach with forward Jiri Kulich, who usually sets up on the right flank, out with a lower-body injury. But predictability on Unit 1 has helped the group build and maintain its momentum during this latest hot streak.

“I just think chemistry as a unit,” Quinn said. “Just have to learn the players’ tendencies, what they like to do and where they’re going to be. So the more chemistry, the more you can think ahead for plays.”

Quinn scored a power-play goal – his second of the season – Saturday versus Seattle and now has seven total goals in his last 12 games.

“Seeing a couple go in goes a long way for confidence,” the 23-year-old said. “I just think I’m getting a few more looks now, few more looks on the power play. That translates – you need multiple looks to score. You’re not gonna score on every shot, so a few more looks and a little more confidence.”

Rasmus Dahlin, who has five power-play assists since his Dec. 23 return from back spasms, tallied the primary helper on Quinn's Saturday goal after holding the puck and teasing a shot attempt.

“He just opens up space,” Quinn said of Dahlin. “On that goal, he sells it pretty well that he’s gonna shoot, which kind of gives me an open net, even though it’s a tough angle. … Having him, it’s a lot of deception. Great power-play quarterback.”