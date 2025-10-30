Sabres at Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

BOSTON – The Buffalo Sabres, with points in six of their last seven games, return to TD Garden for a Thursday night rematch with the Boston Bruins.

Results at KeyBank Center (4-2-1) haven’t yet traveled with the Sabres, who are 0-2-1 on the road to start the season. But all three games have come down to the wire: Boston and Montreal won by two goals with last-minute empty netters, and Toronto beat Buffalo in overtime on Saturday.

Interestingly, some of the underlying metrics suggest Buffalo has played better on the road, albeit in a smaller sample size. Here’s how the Sabres have controlled 5-on-5 play, home and away, per Natural Stat Trick: