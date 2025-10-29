Greenway ‘pumped to be back,’ expected to return against Boston 

Greenway practiced as 3rd-line center Wednesday, could make season debut Thursday.

practice report
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Jordan Greenway has taken the long road to his return.

Greenway had surgery in December of 2024, returned in February but aggravated his middle-body injury, ultimately playing in just 34 games last season. With continued pain, he underwent surgery in July that forced him to miss all of training camp.

The forward has been practicing with the team for a couple weeks and could slide back into the lineup on Thursday for his season debut in Boston, where he once propelled his career forward at Boston University.

“It's always good to go back to Boston; I enjoy it,” Greenway said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “But I could be playing anywhere – I'm pretty pumped to play tomorrow.”

Jordan Greenway - October 29, 2025

When he initially rejoined team sessions, Greenway reflected on what’s been a mentally challenging rehab process, calling it one of the most frustrating things he’s been through in his 10-year NHL career. He’s rushed his return to the ice following past injuries, but this one has called for extra caution.

The 28-year-old, entering his third full season in Buffalo, didn't have the luxury of a traditional training camp or preseason exhibitions to reacclimate to the pace of the game, and his 2025-26 season debut will be his first game action since March 23.

“There'll definitely be some rust tomorrow, I'm anticipating, in terms of timing, this and that, but the practices that I've had, the progression that we've done, definitely help,” he said.

Greenway practiced Wednesday as the third-line center between Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker, filling Noah Ostlund’s position of late. Ostlund dropped to the extra forward spot.

Greenway has mostly been a winger in his career but played center at times last season. As coach Lindy Ruff pointed out, Greenway, along with guys like Peyton Krebs and Josh Dunne, provide valuable roster flexibility.

Lindy Ruff - October 29, 2025

“Well, my conditioning will come back probably a little bit quicker, which is nice,” Greenway said of playing center. “There's definitely positives to me going in and playing center right out of the gate. It'll help me be moving more; (as a) winger, you can come back in the D zone and be a little bit more stagnant."

Greenway will also be a welcome addition to a Sabres penalty kill that already ranks first in the NHL at 91.2 percent this season. Ruff likened Greenway to fellow penalty-kill mainstay Alex Tuch, with their ability to diagnose opposing power plays and kill plays with their long reach.

"We know what he brings,” Ruff said of Greenway. “Great skater, heavy on the puck. I think another guy that can be real strong on pucks down low, give us more O-zone time.

“He's had a lot of time off. I don't think it's going to be easy stepping in, but I think he'll make an impact for us."

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.

Wednesday's practice lines

Practice

Doan-McLeod-Tuch line shines

Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch joined forces beginning Oct. 15 versus Ottawa, and in seven games, they’ve been one of the NHL’s most productive lines.

Of the 37 NHL lines with 62 or more minutes together at 5-on-5, they rank first in both expected goals per 60 minutes (4.91) and actual goals per 60 minutes (6.75), per MoneyPuck. Defensively, they’ve allowed the 15th fewest shot attempts.

Their success together took center stage once again Tuesday night against Columbus, as the line created six scoring chances, three of them high danger, at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. Doan and McLeod both scored in the overtime loss, and Tuch, the team leader in points, added a pair of assists.

“They're getting pucks to the net,” Ruff said. “You look at the break we got last night (McLeod’s goal), we're just throwing one there, goes off a shin pad. The other one (Doan’s) is a rebound where we're jamming a puck underneath the goaltender.

“Their zone play, and getting screens and people around the net, they've been our best line of doing that.”

Josh Dunne displays energy, identity

Following the horn to end Tuesday’s second period, a scrum ensued with the Sabres’ fourth liners – Josh Dunne, Beck Malenstyn and Peyton Krebs – in the middle. That trio frustrated Columbus’ talented top line all night with shutdown defense and extended offensive-zone possession, and the matchup boiled over after 40 minutes.

“I’m pretty competitive; you can ask my family,” Dunne said. “When I get into it and it gets competitive and it gets a little angry out there, I enjoy it. I’ll talk a little bit. I’m not very good at it, but I get into it a little bit. For those guys, too, they drag me into the fight as well.”

Dunne backed up his words – and rewarded the line for a disruptive night – in the third period with his first NHL goal. He also had several other shifts where he possessed the puck, used his frame to box out Blue Jackets defenders and created scoring opportunities.

“That’s my identity as a player: puck protecting and [using] my strengths and [using] my body,” Dunne said. “Last was a great night for it because my linemates were doing such a good job, my teammates were doing such a good job getting pucks there. So, I think that’s something I can bring and offer, but I think a lot of it is due to other guys doing their job, too.”

Josh Dunne - October 29, 2025

Up next

The Sabres, who have recorded at least one point in six of the last seven games, return to Boston on Thursday.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Get your tickets here.

News Feed

Sabres overcome slow start, lose to Columbus in overtime

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kesselring makes season debut

Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

Sabres come away with hard-fought point in OT loss to Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With ‘swagger and confidence,’ Samuelsson leads Sabres past Leafs

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Maple Leafs 3

Hockey Fights Cancer Night to include commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more

Prospects Report | After training together in Buffalo, McCarthy and Richard to square off in NCAA

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

In NHL debut, nerves not an issue for Sabres' Ellis

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

NHL announces time changes for Sabres games on Oct. 24 and 25

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bills Night on Oct. 28 to include Stevie Johnson takeover, special appearances and more 