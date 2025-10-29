Greenway ‘pumped to be back,’ expected to return against Boston 

Jordan Greenway has taken the long road to his return.

Greenway had surgery in December of 2024, returned in February but aggravated his middle-body injury, ultimately playing in just 34 games last season. With continued pain, he underwent surgery in July that forced him to miss all of training camp.

The forward has been practicing with the team for a couple weeks and could slide back into the lineup on Thursday for his season debut in Boston, where he once propelled his career forward at Boston University.

“It's always good to go back to Boston; I enjoy it,” Greenway said after Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “But I could be playing anywhere – I'm pretty pumped to play tomorrow.”