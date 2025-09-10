DMG - Playoff History

List of Contents* [All-Time Playoff Results](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-record)\n* [All-Time Playoff Scoring](https://records.nhl.com/buf/records/playoff-skater-records/points/most-points-career-playoff)\n* [Career Leaders](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-career-leaders)\n* [Hat Tricks](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-history-home#hattrick)\n* [Individual Records](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/individual-playoff-records)\n* [Overtime Games](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-history-home#overtime)\n* [Shutouts](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-history-home#shutouts)\n* [Team Records](https://www.nhl.com/sabres/team/playoff-team-records)