At the Horn | Jets 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Adam Lowry’s goal with 1:01 remaining in overtime sent the Winnipeg Jets home with a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Jets erased a pair of one-goal deficits in regulation on goals from Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor, then survived a third-period push by the Sabres as goaltender Connor Hellebuyck put the finishing touches on a 28-save performance.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to five games (0-3-2), though they were able to salvage a point against a Jets team that entered the night with the NHL’s third-best points percentage. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens scored goals while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Tyson Kozak, a seventh-round pick by the Sabres in 2021, appeared to score the go-ahead in his NHL debut with the score tied 2-2 in the second period, but the goal was taken off the board following a successful coach’s challenge for goaltender interference.

The Sabres were without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who missed the game after dealing with back spasms on Tuesday. The ailment forced Dahlin to exit that night's game against Colorado following his first shift of the third period.