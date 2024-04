Buffalo Sabres (37-37-5) vs. Washington Capitals (37-30-11)

Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres will play their final home game of the regular season when they host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center for Fan Appreciation Night.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sabres-themed T-shirt to commemorate this season’s roster. There will also be “Lucky Row” giveaways throughout the game with chances to take home prizes.

