Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 11

Additionally, the Sabres store will be offering a 25 percent discount on merchandise throughout the night.

As fans enter the arena, they will have the chance to take photos in front of a “Let’s Go Buffalo” alpha-lit letter display in Alumni Plaza.

Ahead of the game, there will be several fun activities in the concourse for fans, including a Highmark Fan Photo activation, airbrush tattoos, face painting, photo opportunities, and hair braiding by braidbabes. TotalSports Enterprises will have a table set up while fans can enjoy sampling and giveaways from E. & J. Gallo Winery, RYSE Fuel, and WellNow.

Fans can also take part in a pregame happy hour in the Blue Zone and Aud Club bars, featuring $5 12-ounce domestic drafts until the puck drops.

The 2023-24 Fan of the Year will be recognized as well as this year’s Rick Martin Memorial Award winner during a special pregame ceremony on the ice. Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are this year’s Rico Award finalists. The award, as voted on by the fans, honors the player who best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

In celebration of the night, the 50/50 raffle will feature a $50,000 guaranteed pot and second-chance prizing, including a 2023-24 team-signed jersey, team-signed stick, tickets for the 2024-25 home opener, and a suite for a home game during the 2024-25 campaign.

During the second intermission, the four finalists of the Toyota Truck Giveaway will compete to see who will take home the grand prize of a two-year lease on a Toyota Grand Highlander.

Following the game, select Season Ticket Members will have the chance to join the players on the ice to receive their game-worn jerseys as part of the “Jersey Off Our Backs” tradition.

The giveaways won’t stop there as fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win great prizes by tuning in to the Sabres broadcast on MSG for their final game of the season against Tampa Bay on Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Viewers who enter this year’s Fan Appreciation Night at Home sweepstakes will have the chance to win exciting prizes like a team-signed black and red jersey and a $200 Sabres Store gift card pack, a suite night experience for next season, or even a 2024-25 Quarter Season Ticket Membership.