Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Golden Knights

The Buffalo Sabres host the Vegas Golden Knights at KeyBank Center on Saturday in the first game of a back-to-back set and the second and final meeting between the two teams this season.

The Sabres defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 on Dec. 15 in Vegas after Buffalo scored four unanswered goals in the third period to secure the victory.

Dylan Cozens (1+2), Casey Mittelstadt (2+1), Zach Benson (1+1), and Alex Tuch (1+1) each scored and recorded multi-point nights in the win.

Buffalo opens its back-to-back having won four of its last five games, including Thursday’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’re gonna have to come and have a really strong game tonight,” Tuch said. “We know that they’re going to come out firing and ready to go, so we have to have a strong start tonight.”