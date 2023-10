Eric Comrie made 24 saves in goal to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson, and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres while Casey Mittelstadt recorded two assists.

Noah Dobson tallied the Islanders' lone goal.

Buffalo went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, improving to 18-for-19 this season.